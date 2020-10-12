It Appears As If Curtis Is ‘Happy Go Lucky’

He's got a permanent smile on his face.

Curtis is a one year old Chihuahua Terrier mix. Curtis is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs 18 pounds and would thrive in a family environment. Curtis is a very happy dude and seems to always have a smile on his face and wags his tail all the time. Curtis has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Curtis will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Curtis call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.