Jana Kramer Paying Mike Caussin More Than Half a Million Dollars to Settle Divorce

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's divorce settlement will include the country singer and actor paying her soon-to-be-ex-husband more than half a million dollars. The couple's agreement, obtained by People, lays out how they're dividing their assets.

Kramer will keep their house, while Caussin will receive some furniture, fitness equipment and his truck. The former NFL player will also receive a total of $592,400 from Kramer, thereby settling any claims to their combined estate. Neither Kramer nor Caussin will pay the other any alimony, and they will each cover their own attorney's fees, though Kramer will be responsible for any additional court costs.

Kramer and Caussin's plans for custody of their children have not been revealed, though Kramer is seeking primary custody. The couple have a 5-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, and a 2-year-old son, Jace Joseph, together.

Kramer announced that she was filing for divorce from Caussin on April 21; her legal filing accuses him of adultery as the reason for the split. The couple had been married for six years, though they separated for a time in 2016, shortly after Jolie was born, after he cheated on her, reportedly with multiple women. During this period, he sought treatment for sex addiction.

After Kramer and Caussin reconciled, they were both extremely open about their struggles, both on her Whine Down podcast and in a book they wrote together. Since announcing her divorce, she has discussed it multiple times during the podcast.

"I didn’t want this. I think where I'm at is, I'm embarrassed that this is how it ended, and I feel like I let people down," Kramer shared during a recent podcast episode. "A few days before things came to light, we were like, 'Wow, we are really good right now.' I thought we were good."

