Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis’ ‘Girlfriend’ Looks So Familiar

Jason Aldean's son has found a girlfriend, and he literally won't let go of her. On Instagram, wife Brittany Aldean shared two videos of 3-year-old Memphis that prove he only has eyes for one woman.

That woman? It's Elsa from the Frozen movie series. The first video finds the pair cuddled under a blanket. Brittany asks who Memphis is with and he cooly tells her it's his girlfriend.

"Elsa, don't make me come for you," she writes. The second video, however, shows how serious things have become.

On IGTV, find a mashup of Elsa/Memphis moments. First he's keeping her safe on the floor. Then they're waking up together. Next, he's adjusting her position before he's seen cradling her in his arms as if they're 1940s movie characters preparing to walk through the threshold. Jason Aldean's "Got What I Got" is pumped over this precious scene.

There are numerous photos of Memphis and the couple's daughter Navy across Brittany's Instagram page. The 33-year-old keeps fans in the know about what the family is up to between frames that highlight her makeup and hair tips and products. Jason's Instagram page is a bit more business, with recent posts spotlighting his summer touring plans.

Look for Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Hardy to hit the road in August. The Back in the Saddle Tour begins Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach and takes him through October. Musically, he's indicated he's working on his next studio album, the followup to 9.