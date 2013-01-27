Willie Nelson, Little Big Town Booked for Jazz Fest 2013 in New Orleans

Willie Nelson and Little Big Town will represent country music proudly at the 2013 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, a two-weekend event that celebrates Louisiana's musical culture with a diverse lineup of music's biggest names.

Nelson is scheduled to perform alongside his family band on May 3, with the 'Tornado' hitmakers slated to appear the following day. The two acts are among the dozens of musical guests slated to take the Big Easy by storm between April 26 and May 5.

Notable headlining acts include Maroon 5, John Mayer, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac and the Dave Mathews Band.

Founded in 1970, the New Orleans Jazz Fest has quickly become one of the richest musical experiences in the country. The multi-stage event has is the premiere annual festival for jazz lovers looking to experience the immense cultural heritage New Orleans has to offer.

Tickets are now on sale through the festival's official website. Willie Nelson and Family are also booked to perform at the 2013 Taste of Country Music Festival in Hunter Mountain, N.Y. alongside big-name country acts like Trace Adkins, Lady Antebellum and more. For more information on ToC Fest, click here.