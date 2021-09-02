Josh Turner Is Releasing a Christmas Album With a Joint Holiday Tour

Josh Turner is looking ahead to the holiday season with his first-ever Christmas album, King Size Manger, which he'll release on Oct. 8. A month later, on Nov. 18, he'll embark on a supporting tour, the Holiday & The Hits Tour.

King Size Manger was a family affair for Turner. His wife and four sons are featured on the album, joining him on the classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Though getting to call the family into the studio may have been fun, the country star says the project wasn't easy.

"Making a Christmas record can be a mighty daunting task for an artist," Turner says in a press release. "There are so many songs to choose from and there've been so many versions of those songs throughout history. It can be intimidating to know whether you’ll be able to measure up to what’s already been done."

Turner was able to focus and get the job done by staying true to his brand and putting his own spin on things. "I step back and remind myself that I have to do what I hear in my heart," he says. You may be surprised to hear my arrangement on some of these songs that you know so well."

"We had a lot of fun throwing out all the preconceived notions of what a Christmas record should sound like," he concludes.

Five of the 11 songs on King Size Manger were arranged by Turner himself. The project includes four original songs, in addition to well-known holiday classics.

Turner's supporting holiday tour will hit 16 cities and come to a grand closing at the Ryman Auditorium just before Christmas, on Dec. 20.

Josh Turner's King Size Manger Tracklist:

1. "Angels We Have Heard on High"

2. "What He's Given Me" (feat. Pat McLaughlin)*

3. "King Size Manger"*

4. "Joy to the World" (feat. Rhonda Vincent)

5. "Soldier's Gift"*

6. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (feat. the Turner Family)

7. "Go Tell It on the Mountain"

8. "Mele Kalikimaka My 'Ohana” (feat. Jake Shimabukuro and Ho'okena)*

9. "The First Nowell"

10. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

11. "Silent Night, Holy Night"

produced by Kenny Greenberg

* denotes original

Josh Turner's Holiday & the Hits Tour Dates:

Nov. 18 -- Holland, Mich. @ Holland Civic Center

Nov. 19 -- Springfield, Ill @ University of Illinois PAC

Nov. 20 -- Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

Nov. 21 -- Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado PAC

Nov. 26 -- Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Aaron Bessant Park

Nov. 27 -- Memphis, Tenn. - Soundstage at Graceland

Nov. 28 -- Meridian, Miss. @ MSU Riley Center

Dec. 2 -- Prescott, Ariz. @ Yavapai College PAC

Dec. 3 -- Maricopa, Ariz. @ Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino

Dec. 4 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Dec. 10 -- Riverside, Iowa @ Riverside Casino

Dec. 11 -- Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Dec. 16 -- Midland, Mich. @ Midland Center For The Arts

Dec. 17 -- Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Dec. 19 -- Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec. 20 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium