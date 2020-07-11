Kenny Rogers sure had expensive taste in real estate, and he had the money to back it up. The country and pop music icon lived like a king in a royal palace in his ultra-lavish mansion in Bel Air, Calif., in an estate called Lionsgate that is opulent even by celebrity standards.

The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom home totals 23,988 square feet of space, and it sits on 1.63 acres of some of the most expensive real estate in California. The property is situated between two streets, with gated entries to the property offering access to the private plot of land from either side.

The lavish interior includes a master suite that encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, three separate living rooms, seven fireplaces, a billiards room, a formal study, a private 12-seat theater with leather seats, a climate-controlled wine room that opens onto a saltwater pool, three steam showers and a large dry sauna. The property also features an outdoor glass elevator that leads to a large ballroom party space with an attached guest suite and a professional-sized gym. The house offers tree-top garden views from every room, including views of Century City and downtown Los Angeles.

The exterior of the house is just as extraordinary, including an outdoor living area with heated floors and a fully equipped bar, a tennis court with stadium lighting and a viewing area, a hot tub and extensive landscaping. Realtor.com calls Lionsgate the "most prestigious luxury estate" in Bel Air, boasting "possibly the best views in Los Angeles."

According to Business Insider, Rogers first purchased the estate in the 1970s, and he added the lions to the gate and christened the home Lionsgate. He sold it in 1983 for $5.8 million, according to Variety, and the property most recently sold in 2015 for a staggering $46.25 million.

Rogers scored his first country hit with "Lucille" in 1977, and he went on to a several-decades run of No. 1 hits that included "Daytime Friends," "The Gambler," "She Believes in Me," "Coward of the County," "Lady," "Islands in the Stream" and many more. Rogers kept his run of hits going all the way through 1999, scoring his final chart-topper with "Buy Me a Rose."

Rogers retired from touring with a splashy all-star concert in Nashville in 2017, and he died on March 20, 2020, at his Atlanta-area home, surrounded by his family.

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Jaw-Dropping Atlanta Mansion Kenny Rogers' 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 6,9991-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar area of Buckhead in Atlanta was absolutely spectacular. Highlights include a striking two-story entryway and sweeping staircase leading to very formal living and dining rooms. There is also a large eat-in kitchen with booth seating, and the great room features a 20-foot ceiling.

Other amenities include a massive upstairs master suite that includes its own fireplace, separate sitting room, luxurious bathroom and a massive walk-in closet. The luxurious home also features guest suites, a screening room, a full-sized bar, a game room and more. Ornate arched doors, oversized windows throughout and stunning trims, light fixtures and ceilings add to the luxurious feel of the stately home, which Rogers listed for $4,495,000 in 2019.

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Palatial Atlanta Estate Rogers' 13,000-square-foot estate outside of Atlanta featured 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms.

The opulent mansion features wrought iron entry gates and a spacious two-story foyer with matching curved staircases, as well as elegant and very formal living and dining rooms. There's an enormous eat-in kitchen with a massive double island, along with 10 fireplaces scattered throughout the residence. The mind-boggling manor also boasts a conservatory, a combination family room and game room with its own full bar and a private movie theater with stadium seating.

The mansion's gigantic master suite comprises two walk-in closets with private dressing rooms, as well as a vast formal bathroom with brass fixtures and marble floors. There's also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment above the garage, which could serve as extra space for visiting family or live-in staff members.

Rogers purchased the luxurious Mediterranean estate in 2012 for $1.5 million. He sold it for $2.383 million in 2018.

