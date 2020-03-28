Yes, Karen, we know Koe Wetzel concerts are full of foul language and beer. It's why we keep going to them. Koe's rowdy, and it's great. You can't compete with a live Koe show. The one downfall may be that sometimes his reputation gets his talent overlooked.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Y'all, Koe's got pipes.

And now, thanks to this 2011 video, we know which side of the family Koe got his pipes from, mama Wetzel... No offense, Gary Dale.

Check out this video of Julie Wetzel, the woman who birthed Koe, belt out Patsy Cline's "She's Got You.'' And Gary Dale, if you read this and I'm wrong, and you do have pipes too, please let me know. This is one of those assumptions I'd love to have gotten wrong.

"She's Got You" was written by Hank Cochran and was released in 1962 as a single by Patsy Cline.