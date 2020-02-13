Listen Up! Randall King Shares New Hardcore Country Song ‘Downhell’
We are loving that '90s style country music is making a comeback, and Randall King is at the forefront of it all when it comes to channeling one of country music's best decades.
This week King shared a new song with fans titled "Downhell," and he sang it on a tiny acoustic guitar he's has since he was 10-years-old.
"This is one of the first guitars I learned to play on, my dad bought it for me when I really young. It's a little smaller because I was about ten when I got it... Thought it was highly appropriate to play you guys a brand new country song on it."