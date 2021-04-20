Longview ISD Will Offer COVID Vaccines To Students

The Longview ISD has announced plans to join the vaccination effort by offering the vaccine to students 16 years of older in an announcement on Monday.

LISD will be teaming up with All American Vaccine and St. Mary's Church to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to district students today (April 20th) and tomorrow (April 21st) on the campus of Longview High School inside the school's library according to a press release on the district's website.

These would be offered to Longview ISD students age 16 and up who wish to take the vaccine, free of charge, and totally voluntary, this is also open to the extended families of our students, provided they are over the age of 16-years-old. - LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox

According to KLTV, LISD received a phone call from St. Mary's Church who had an oversupply of the vaccine and wanted to partner with the district to distribute to those who wanted to receive one.

The report went on to add that there are about 900 doses of the "first" Pfizer vaccine available for this one time clinic and those who receive it will be scheduled to receive the second dose. Parents of minor students have to give their permission for their children to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Appointments are open and available and you can find a link by visiting the LISD website here.