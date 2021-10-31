Yesterday morning, a caring Longview area woman shared a heartbreaking story with us. And now I want to share it with you.

Very often we mostly hear stories about the apathy and cruelty of people. But the truth is--Sometimes, people can be so wonderful. This lady is a perfect example.

We found out about the story on an online social media local page. Jana Blakeley was driving down Judson Rd. in Longview yesterday morning, when she came across a woman--a mother--who was "curled up in fetal position up against a cement wall."

It was a chilly, extremely windy day in Longview.

Since it was quite chilly and windy, Jana decided to find a place to turn around so she could stop and make sure the woman was okay. Once she got closer, she noticed the lady wasn't wearing any shoes and her feet were turning a bit blue and bruisy.

Although Jana was nervy at first, she decided to communicate with the lady, who told her she'd recently dropped off her daughter at Longview Regional and was now WALKING back to Diana, which is where she lives.

Along the way, the lady said her shoes broke so she opted to take them off and keep going. Jana kindly then took the lady to a local restaurant for lunch and shopping to buy some shoes.

Respect, Jana.

It's so easy just to drive back or look away when we encounter people dealing with difficult situations.

After all, people are often dealing with their own issues. But sometimes, people make a different choice and reach in to help even when it isn't convenient.

And Jana Blakeley took it one giant step further and organized a fundraiser to help this woman who is in great need right now. Not only did she need shoes and transportation, but once those medical bills start coming in...

The main goal of the fundraiser is to help this lady put a down payment on a vehicle so she can easily get back and forth to care for her daughter.

If you're able and willing, please take a moment and donate. Or if you can't right now, please share this post with your friends so we can take care of this East Texas momma. Here's the link to the fundraising page. You can watch the video where Jana encounters the mother in need below:

They've only raised about 1/5 of their goal as of now and could really use our help. Thank you. <3

