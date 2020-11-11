Luke Combs Snags First CMA Album of the Year Award for ‘What You See Is What You Get’

The fairytale that is turning out to be Luke Combs' career includes yet another milestone after he was crowned the winner of Album of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.

"Wow," a seemingly shocked Combs said as he stepped onstage to accept the award, for his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, from presenter Jake Owen. "I have watched a lot of people win this award."

Beating out fellow nominees Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion and Midland, Combs sent out a plethora of thanks, to everyone from his wife Nicole to his family to his team. It's what he said about his fans that made his acceptance speech extra special, though.

"Everyone watching this tonight is as important to this as I am," Combs concluded.

What You See Is What You Get also won Album of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards in September. Combs missed out on CMA Entertainer of the Year this year, but that didn't stop the North Carolina native from imagining ahead of the awards show how he would react if he did take home the biggest award of the night.

"Probably — I mean, I don't know what kind of shot we have of winning or not," Combs says. "It's just cool to be nominated for the first time and nominated against some people that I really look up to and consider a heck of a lot more talented than I am."