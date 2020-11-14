It’s been quite a week for Maren Morris. Not only did she perform at the CMA Awards Wednesday night (Nov. 11) but she also came home with a slew of awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit “The Bones.”

But there's another milestone that the country superstar has her eyes on now.

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child, son Hayes Andrew, in March of 2020, and believe it or not, that little baby is about to get moving.

“Any day now, [Hayes] is going to crawl,” Morris tells Taste of Country Nights in a recent interview. “He has been up on his hands and knees rocking back and forth. He is so close to moving forward with some momentum. Any day now, he’ll be a crawler.”

As any parent can attest to, things around the house can change immensely once the little ones are mobile. Morris says that she is already noticing some changes around their Tennessee home.

“It’s funny how much crap an infant acquires over time,” says Morris, who will finish off 2020 with a live-streamed show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Dec. 4. “Add what the grandparents give you, and it’s just…oh my gosh, it’s everywhere. I’m trying, because I’m kind of a neat freak, to just collect it every morning, but it ends up just exploding everywhere.”

With the holidays coming up, this problem may be just beginning, but that’s okay by Morris.

“We told ([he grandparents] not to get us any Christmas gifts this year and give it all to the grandkids. We don’t need anything. Just give them to the babies under the tree.”