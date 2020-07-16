A short drive up the road from us, Margaritaville has opened their first resort in Texas. Set on the backdrop of beautiful Lake Conroe, with 186 acres right on the water. This is really a first for our area, and nothing comes close. If you have never been to a Margaritaville resort you are missing out.

I stayed at the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier last year, and they have a top notch crew. Everything was handled perfectly, and there was no reason to leave the property. Food and drinks were some of the best I had ever had. Jimmy's Seafood & Steak was memorable. Even though the atmosphere was laid back just like the rest of the place, the food was on another level.

I expect that the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe will be a huge success. It reminds me of amazing resorts I've seen in the Bahamas. The huge 20 story main building has 303 luxury suites. I really like the look of the 32 lakefront cottages. Their bright colors really lend themselves to that island feel.

There is a lot going on for families. The Jolly Mon Water Park has a lazy river, water slide, and splash zone. If you want to get out on the lake they offer boating, fishing, and water skiing rentals.While your family is doing all that, you could be at the Somewhere Spa.

This is a uncertain time to take a trip, but I think this is the one that would be least likely to impact your health, safety and well being. Especially since it's so close by. Everyone during the ribbon cutting had their masks on, and they keep everything super clean.

This is the first attraction in a long time that has really caught my attention anywhere near our area. I am hopeful to get away to Margaritaville someday soon.