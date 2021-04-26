Marty Is Looking For A New Family And Another Dog To Play With

Get our free mobile app

Marty has only two requests in life - a new fur-ever home and another dog to play with!

Marty appears to be a shepherd mix and is about two years old and weighs sixty pounds. She is a big sweetheart and is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. According to Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's Executive Director, she feels that Marty would be best suited in a household with older children. She says Marty loved to take rides and enjoys the companionship of other dogs. Marty has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Best of all, Marty is house trained. Marty will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Marty call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.