Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Shreveport Worth $10,000

The jackpots just keep growing! Both Mega Millions and Powerball haven't seen a winner in several weeks now and both lotteries have jackpots over two hundred million dollars presently.

Mega Millions held it's latest drawing last night, November 24, with no grand prize winner and will now be worth $214 million on the next drawing this Friday night. Powerball will be drawn tonight and its estimated jackpot is standing at approximately $202 million.

And even though there haven't been grand prize winners, Shreveport did have a winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing.

From Google Earth

A ticket sold at the Gmax at 8100 Mansfield Road in Shreveport, managed to match four of the white balls and the mega ball and is worth $10,000 to the owner.

With the information still so new, we haven't received any notice that a winner has claimed the prize, so if you purchased a ticket for last night's drawing, you might want to check it.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were 9, 15, 34, 61, 64 and the mega ball was 6.