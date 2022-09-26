Morgan Wade Reveals First Headlining Tour for ’23 with Kaitlin Butts & More

While she's not a Texan, Morgan Wade has become of those artists who get a free pass into the Texas / Red Dirt scene. And don't ask me where to find one, I have no clue... Maybe ask BJ Barham or Adam Hood, perhaps they can point you in the right direction.

Anyway, we are excited to play Morgan Wade as part of out programming and we are excited that she'll be taking one of our favorite Okies out on the road with her in '23. Today Wade revealed the dates for her first headlining tour, and Kaitlin Butts will be joining her on several dates.

"Morgan Wade will headline a 31-date tour in 2023, beginning Feb. 24 at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville, KY. She's booked to play key venues like the Troubadour in Los Angeles; The 9:30 Club in Washington, DC; and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville."

The Virginia native took to social media to express her excitement: “Been a long time coming — I’m finally going to headline my first tour. I’m excited to show y’all what the boys and I can do. Most of all thank you to all the fans that make something like this possible for me to do."

Wade released her debut studio album Reckless in '21, last she month released her Acoustic Sessions EP, and most recently she was featured on Kip Moore's new single, “If I Was Your Lover.”

