Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Co-Parenting His Baby Boy With KT Smith

Morgan Wallen and KT Smith have raised their son to the point where it's OK for him to have a sleepover with Dad — something that was difficult during Indigo Wilder's first few months. The pair are not a couple, but are working through co-parenting growing pains as best they can, with help.

The "7 Summers" singer shares that if you walk into his house today, you'd believe a baby lives there. Talking to People, he says the 6-month-old baby boy is finally old enough to stay with him for sleepovers.

"We're just now starting that," Wallen reveals. "We just got everything figured out. But KT's worked with me throughout the whole time, so I've been able to see him a lot since he was born."

Having his own parents around has helped Wallen grow as a dad, too. Tommy and Lesli Wallen are in town from their Knoxville-area home and able to fill in any gaps of knowledge.

"I would definitely not consider myself an expert my any means," the country star says.

The 27-year-old admits to struggling with having a baby out of marriage, as that's not how he grew up — but he's moving past that, and he's happy to be raising his son "with someone I care about. We're doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation."

"I just hope to give him as sound advice as my parents gave me and just show him love and let him know that I'm here for him and that I'm his friend," Wallen tells the magazine. "I'm here to help and I'm here to guide. I'm just gonna try to do the best I can."

Wallen and Smith were previously a couple, but split several years before Indigo (or "Indie") was born in July of 2020, Wallen says. They kept in touch, but he kept her pregnancy under wraps until his son was born.

Since then, Wallen said very little about fatherhood and has shared only a few pictures of Indie, especially compared to Smith, who posts photos often on her Instagram. Baby Indie even has his own Instagram account with nearly 17,000 followers.

Sooner or later, Wallen will have to get back to the work as a traveling musician, which still means time with Indie, but on the road. He has already thought about that, and he figures he'll need to hire a nanny to help. "I know that sometimes I'm not going to be able to always be as hands-on as I need to be. Obviously, I still want to be as much a part of his life as I can, but I have obligations that I have to fulfill in order to take care of him," Wallen says.

Overall, he'll change his lifestyle to the point where his son is priority No. 1. That's consistent with his message to fans when he shared his news last summer.

"Since you were born," he wrote in July, "I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me."

Musically, Wallen is having a very good beginning to 2021. His Dangerous: The Double Album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.