Mr. Ellis Is Ready For A New Loving Home

They all just want to be loved along with a home they can call their own and Mr. Ellis is no different.

Meet Mr. Ellis, an eleven year old Shepherd mix who's currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ellis weighs 45 pounds and would thrive in a home with an older person or couple (no small kids please), according to Pets Fur People director Gayle Helms. This sweet gentleman is very quiet, he's not a barker and has a laid back personality. Ellis loves to take naps in the afternoon and best of all, Ellis is house trained. Ellis has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Ellis will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Ellis call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.