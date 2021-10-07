Nacogdoches Traffic Stop Leads to Rescue of 14-Year-Old Girl

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department is reporting that a traffic stop on highway 59 South has led to the recovery of a 14-year-old girl that law enforcement officials believe was being targeted in a human trafficking operation.

Two Houston men were arrested in connection to the traffic stop and were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. An investigator with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2008 Nissan passenger car for a traffic violation on highway 59 South.

The investigator could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle while speaking with the driver. The Investigator observed two male subjects in the front of the vehicle and a young female in the back seat.

Due to how the subjects were acting, the investigator became concerned about the female’s welfare. Upon further investigation it was found that the 14-year-old girl had been reported as a runaway out of Harrison County.

The driver who was identified as Justin Berezi, 23, had an ankle monitor on and was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for the offense of Failure to appear- on a family violence assault charge out of Fort Bend County.

The passenger in the vehicle was also identified as Idris Shidi, 23, who was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Both men were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

It is believed that the two men from Houston,were involved in human trafficking and taking the young female to the Houston area. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint operation into the Human Smuggling investigation.

The Nacogdoches Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the traffic stop.