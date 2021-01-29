New COVID Vaccine Is 100% Effective Against Hospitalizations

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Another major step towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has been taken this week. The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson has revealed some major news on the success of their new COVID vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson announced that their single dose vaccine clears the threshold that was put in place by the United States Food and Drug Administration during the early phases of vaccine development. But that wasn't all. The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also shown to be 85% effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

But the biggest part of the announcement, it prevents hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at a rate of 100%. Dr. Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., the Global Head of Janssen Research & Development, told ABC News:

"We're a single shot ... And now we've produced data that say that our vaccine is highly effective, 85% effective against severe COVID, 100% effective against hospitalization or death"

One of the other aspects of the vaccine that is promising, is that he immunity appears to be growing. Former FDA Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb mentioned that in one of his first Tweets about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine...

Some of the other big notes on this vaccine is that it is a single shot vaccine. Unlike the first two approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are each two shot doses. This Johnson & Johnson shot is also easier to transport and store, because it does not require the same deep-freeze storage that the first vaccines need.