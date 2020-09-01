Payroll Tax Deferral Starts Today (Sept. 1)

Show me the Money! Some financial help could be on the way for you.

As we wait to see what the future of a second stimulus package is or is not, some financial help could be on the way for you. President Trump's payroll tax deferral is set to start today. (Sept. 1)

The payroll tax deferral is one of the four executive orders President Trump signed on Aug. 8, and will defer the payment of an worker's portion of the social security tax an employee contributes from their paychecks. That's about 6.2% of your gross pay that would go to social security, but instead will stay in your pocket.