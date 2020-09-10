Country up-and-comer PJ North finds love at a football game in his new single "Saturdays Are for the Boys." The song is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

The upbeat, tailgate-ready track sees the singer falling for a woman who's just as invested in his favorite team as he is. The lyrics drop a number of references to the University of Tennessee and its athletic traditions, and it takes its name and hook from a catchphrase that's gained popularity on social media in recent years.

""Saturdays Are for the Boys" is definitely the Saturday-tailgate, beer-drinking, team-cheering, good-time love song that I've always wanted to make," North tells The Boot. "It's such a feel-good story in the song ...

"It makes me want to party, it makes me want to grab a girl and dance, and it really just gets me in the feels like a good country song always does," North adds. "It also makes me want to scream "Rocky Top" at the top of my lungs, and that’s gotta mean something!"

A Columbus, Ohio, native, North picked up both music and racing cars as a child. He moved to Nashville in the mid-2010s to pursue music full time and released his debut EP, Part-Time Cowboy, in 2016.

"Saturdays Are for the Boys," written by North with Tyler Anderson and Frank Legeay, is due out widely on Friday (Sept. 11) -- just in time for football season. Fans can learn more about North at ThePJNorth.com.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to PJ North's "Saturdays Are for the Boys"