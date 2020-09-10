PJ North Mixes Football and Love in ‘Saturdays Are for the Boys’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Country up-and-comer PJ North finds love at a football game in his new single "Saturdays Are for the Boys." The song is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.
The upbeat, tailgate-ready track sees the singer falling for a woman who's just as invested in his favorite team as he is. The lyrics drop a number of references to the University of Tennessee and its athletic traditions, and it takes its name and hook from a catchphrase that's gained popularity on social media in recent years.
""Saturdays Are for the Boys" is definitely the Saturday-tailgate, beer-drinking, team-cheering, good-time love song that I've always wanted to make," North tells The Boot. "It's such a feel-good story in the song ...
"It makes me want to party, it makes me want to grab a girl and dance, and it really just gets me in the feels like a good country song always does," North adds. "It also makes me want to scream "Rocky Top" at the top of my lungs, and that’s gotta mean something!"
A Columbus, Ohio, native, North picked up both music and racing cars as a child. He moved to Nashville in the mid-2010s to pursue music full time and released his debut EP, Part-Time Cowboy, in 2016.
"Saturdays Are for the Boys," written by North with Tyler Anderson and Frank Legeay, is due out widely on Friday (Sept. 11) -- just in time for football season. Fans can learn more about North at ThePJNorth.com.
Listen to PJ North's "Saturdays Are for the Boys"
