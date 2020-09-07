Remember That Cold Front They Were Forecasting…Don’t Bet On It

There are things in life that should never happen.

- A ball player should never promise a kid in a hospital that he's going to hit a home run for him, and then not deliver.

- When your dog rolls over on her back, you should never walk by without scratching her belly.

- When the DJ plays Neon Moon, you should never decide to not head to the dance floor.

- And never, ever, never should a forecaster tell us that we have a Summer cold front coming our way...and then take it back.

It looks like that's the case, though. Late last week, the weather outlook showed that all of the Pineywoods would be experiencing a significant dip in temperatures by Wednesday or Thursday. I mean, we were talking about lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s! Now, the lows will be in the 70s and the highs will stay in the 90s.

It was supposed to be an early taste of Fall. I know that COVID-19 messes with your taste, but this is ridiculous.

What happened?!

Did the love bug's lobby get together and pressure Mother Nature to keep it humid and hot? Do the meteorologists enjoy wearing sweaty masks?

Weather forecasting is not an exact science. I get that. Hurricane Laura, many days before she became a Category 4 beast, was supposed to be heading to the Panhandle of Florida. Last I checked, Calcasieu Parish is not in the Panhandle. However, a hurricane is a very complex weather system and that makes it quite hard to predict exactly what it will do, kind of like trying to predict exactly which Dallas Cowboys team is going to show up from Sunday to Sunday (I'm a huge fan so I'm allowed to say that).

But, this is forecasting one of the basics. Is it going to be hot or cool?

"The sun is going to rise in the East again on Wednesday and it will be hot"...doesn't get much easier than that.

So, anyway, the official forecast as of right now shows that the nice blast of cooler air won't even make it to Tyler. That's all right. September in East Texas is supposed to be hot. We'll just wait for the usual arrival of our first cold front...sometime when we're putting up our Christmas decorations.

Until then, you can find me in my air-conditioned house scratching my dog's belly.