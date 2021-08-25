Romantic Texas Airbnb With Suspended Bed, Hot Tub, and Fire Pit

This Airbnb in Fredericksburg, Texas would make for a wonderful couple's getaway.

The feature that really caught my eye is the outdoor bed that is suspended from the canopy. That seems like such a fun idea and would be great to lounge on and enjoy the outdoors.

There is more to this stay than just the swinging bed, there is also a hot tub and firepit that add to the relaxing outdoor experience. This home is also within walking distance from the shopping on Main Street in Downtown Fredericksburg.

Inside the Airbnb are a king-size bed, a small kitchen, and a living room with a TV and fireplace. It all looks very cozy and would be a great option for a couple looking for a romantic trip.

Take a look at this Airbnb in Fredericksburg, Texas:

