Some Surprise Endings Highlighted Week 7. Will We See the Same in Week 8?

NFL Week 7 was full of all kinds of surprises. The hapless Detroit Lions took an accidental touchdown by the Atlanta Falcons and turned it into a game winning drive. The Tennessee Titans got an end zone interception of Ben Roethlisberger then took it down the field only to miss a game tying field goal. No one has believed in the formula of the Arizona Cardinals but some are coming around after their defeat of the undefeated Seattle Seahawks. Will Week 8 have the same surprises? We'll see.

I'll still root on my Cowboys Sunday night when they're in Philadelphia, but I don't expect them to win. It's disappointing the mess the Cowboys are in right now. I just wish Jerry Jones would get over himself and actually hire a true football person to make player decisions. And no, Stephen Jones DOES NOT count. Then Jerry, all you gotta do is sit in the suite with your family and count your money. A proper general manager without owner interference would make all the difference in Dallas.

At least we have Patrick Mahomes to root on in Kansas City. The Whitehouse native is making all of East Texas proud with his play on the field and his nonheadline making life off the field. East Texas is so proud of you Patrick and we look forward to another Super Bowl victory in 2021. The New York Jets visit Kansas City Sunday, I'm taking the Chiefs 45-17.

Here are the rest of my Week 8 picks:

Thursday, October 29

Falcons at Panthers - Panthers

Sunday, November 1

Patriots at Bills - Bills

Titans at Bengals - Titans

Raiders at Browns - Raiders

Colts at Lions - Colts

Vikings at Packers - Packers

Jets at Chiefs - Chiefs

Rams at Dolphins - Rams

Steelers at Ravens - Steelers

Chargers at Broncos - Chargers

Saints at Bears - Saints

49ers at Seahawks - 49ers

Cowboys at Eagles - Eagles

Monday, November 2

Buccaneers at Giants - Buccaneers

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.