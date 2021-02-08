‘Stormy’ Is Just A Name, She’s Shy At First But Devoted

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This is an instance where you can't judge a book by it's cover and in this case, you can't judge a pretty girl by her name.

With a name like Stormy, first thoughts that come to your mind are probably tempermental, bad and unruly. However, that's not the case for this Stormy that is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Director Gayle Helms says Stormy is a very shy, reserved girl who has not had the greatest history. She’s not very trusting of people until you gain her trust. Once that happens though, Stormy will be your devoted companion sharing all her unconditional love. Stormy weighs about forty pounds and is three years old. She has the sweetest face and a beautiful shiny black coat. Stormy has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Stormy would thrive as a member of a quiet adult family. Stormy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Stormy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.