Taco Bell Rolling out New Concept Stores In Texas

Taco Bell is merging technological advancements, innovative operations and a people-first approach into its most modern Taco Bell expression yet: Taco Bell Go Mobile. Local area Taco Bell employees are trained at the new training center here in Amarillo which opened earlier this spring.

Built with today’s connected consumer in mind, the evolved restaurant is specifically designed for customers to order ahead through their mobile app and enjoy the Taco Bell experience in a pretty seamless way.

Taco Bell

“With demand for our drive-thru at an all-time high, we know adapting to meet our consumers rapidly changing needs has never been more important,” said Taco Bell President, Global COO, Mike Grams. “The Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurant concept is not only an evolved physical footprint, but a completely synchronized digital experience centered around streamlining guest access points. For the first time, our guests will have the ability to choose the pick-up experience that best fits their needs, all while never leaving the comfort of their cars.”

Minimization: Taco Bell Go Mobile locations house several new digital advancements, all within 1,325 square feet — a much smaller footprint compared to the average 2,500 square foot Taco Bell restaurant.

Dual Drive-Thru: The new concepts will have two drive-thru lanes including a new priority pick-up lane with rapid service for customers who order via the Taco Bell app. This new lane will supplement the existing, traditional lane.

Taco Bell

Synchronized Digital Experience: Powered by smart kitchen technology that’s integrated with the Taco Bell app, Taco Bell Go Mobile restaurants will detect when guests have arrived at the restaurant and suggest the quickest route for a seamless pick-up experience.

Curbside Pick-Up: Taco Bell Go Mobile customers also have the option to receive their order via contactless curbside pick-up, another convenient alternative that modern consumers are looking for.

Bellhops: To streamline guests’ experiences even further, Taco Bell Go Mobile will also include tablet ordering in drive-thrus and curbside pickup, both of which will be operated by a concierge service of team members, known as “bellhops.”

From a press release:

Taco Bell’s mobile app’s new beta loyalty program gives customers a deeper level of customization in both what they’re ordering, and now how they’re ordering. Taco Bell’s focus on improving drive-thru service and encouraging guests to order ahead unlocks a faster and more accurate restaurant experience than ever before. Through the pandemic and beyond, Taco Bell will continue to introduce new ways to modernize the customer experience.