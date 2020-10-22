Target Adds Safety Measures for Holiday Shopping

Attention holiday shoppers, Target has introduced new safety measures just in time for your holiday shopping.

Target is a go-to for holiday shopping and with the pandemic still going on, they've announced some new measures to help keep us all safe.

KCEN reports that Target has set up their new online reservation system which gives holiday shoppers another shopping option. It's a way of giving shoppers a way to still shop at Target in case of long lines due to store capacity limits due to coronavirus.

It's pretty simple, go to Target.com/line to see if your local store has a line. Then, if you choose, you can reserve your spot in line and you'll receive a text when it's your turn to go inside.

Target also announced that it will be doubling the number of Drive Up parking spaces for customers using the curbside pickup system and you'll be able to just show your personal identification number through the Target app to pick-up your purchases.

Plus, Target will also have fresh and frozen item available for curbside pickup service as well.