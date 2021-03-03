Terry Bradshaw Used Fake Name “Tom Brady” At Shreveport Hospital

Get our free mobile app

Its not super uncommon for celebrities to use fake names when checking into hotels, or stopping by the hospital. Honestly, it's not that big of a deal. In both of those cases, celebrities are usually trying to enjoy some time away, or are having some kind of intimate procedure with healthcare professionals. They should get their space in those moments, so keeping the media and fans away with a fake name seems like a good idea.

But what happens if you are a Super Bowl Champion NFL Quarterback who happens to use the fake name of a future Super Bowl Champion NFL Quarterback as your fake name? Then it becomes a little bit bigger of a story.

That's exactly the scenario right here in Shreveport.

Back in 1983, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, and Shreveport native, Terry Bradshaw was back in Shreveport. He was visiting some children in the hospital to cheer them up, when he decided maybe he should check into a hospital too. By this point, Bradshaw had won 4 Super Bowls, and was one of the most recognizable athletes in the country. So being that well known, and being in his home town, the only way he could get away with having a quick elbow surgery was to use a fake name.

The name he chose in 1983? It was "Tom Brady".

No joke, Terry Bradshaw checked into Doctor's Hospital in Shreveport under the name of a future 7-time Super Bowl Champion.

That's right, the original TB12 used the name of the future TB12 before anyone knew who the second TB12 was. When Bradshaw used the alias "Tom Brady" in Shreveport, the "real" Tom Brady was just a 6-year-old kid in California. There's no way ANYONE would have known that Tom Brady would go on to appear in 10 Super Bowls, and win 7 of them...maybe even more, because the "real" Tom Brady isn't done playing yet.