Texan Among 5 U.S. Soldiers Fatally Wounded in Helicopter Crash

A soldier from Katy, Texas has been identified as one of five U.S. National Guardsmen killed in a helicopter crash in Sinai, Egypt Thursday, November 12.

Military.com's Hope Hodge Seck reports that 31-year-old Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp was a doctor on his first deployment. He arrived in Egypt in October as part of a routine Egyptian-Israeli peacekeeping operation.

CBS News reports the helicopter Vandekamp and four other U.S. service members were aboard crashed near Sharm el-Sheikh, a popular resort city on the Red Sea. Investigators believe the helicopter experienced mechanical issues, but they are still working to determine the precise cause of the crash.

The other passengers aboard the helicopter were identified as:

34-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas G. Garza of Fayetteville, North Carolina

27-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour of Marlborough, Massachusetts

35-year-old Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee of Painesville, Ohio

23-year-old Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman of Watseka, Illinois

An additional U.S. service member was injured in the crash. Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was transported to Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel in critical condition.

One Czech and one French service member were also killed. Their identities have not been released.