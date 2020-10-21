Texas Isn’t Doing As Well As You Think

The folks at WalletHub have bad news for Texans.

According to WalletHub, Texas is the state with the 10th worst September unemployment rate recovery. This is tough news to take on the heels of the coronavirus downturn. Our neighbors in New Mexico ranked even worse than Texas. In short, there are a lot of good people out of work right now.

What's crazy is that Oregon, where so much controversy has been centered lately is actually experiencing the best recovery out of the fifty states. I sincerely hope that Texas will be able to join that party soon.

The report breaks things down around political lines, showing "blues states" recovering faster than "red states". This isn't the thing that'll catch your eye though. The most bothersome thing is the chart that shows how the pandemic has wiped out all of the job gains since the great depression. WalletHub was kind enough to let us share that here:

I sincerely hope that a lot of unemployed people will use this downtime to assess their dreams and possibly try on some entrepreneurial skills. There are people who are making money right now, you just have to figure out where your place in this new economy is. This could be an opportunity knocking at your door. Many of us go through our daily lives just "doing our job" and never taking time to realize our dreams.

I think Texas will bounce back because it always has. We have a much more diverse economy than we tend to realize, but for now, we need some help and understanding for Texans to get through this.