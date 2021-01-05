#jamesavery is trending wildly on Twitter, basically because people are creating a convoluted feedback loop between the Texas-based jewelry store and Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

I suspect this all started due to a viral marketing campaign (intentional or not) that went off on a tangent, but I'll let you decide.

There are pretty standard tweets like this, which are either low-key sponsored posts, posts fishing for a sponsorship (more likely), or even just women attempting to put the vibe out on what they want for Valentine's Day.

I'm a fan of Texas anything, but I too really love a lot of James Avery's jewelry. So if y'all are handing out sponsorships, but sure to save one for yours truly.

Where this gets flipped-turned upside down is home to Bel-Air.

Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was played by an actor named James Avery, and December 31st, 2020 was the 7th anniversary of his death. So some Twitter users were disappointed that the trending tag had nothing to do with the most emotional scene of television ever:

Thirty-ish years later, and I still get choked up. Just like I'd get misty-eyed over this mythical jewelry sponsorship that's supposedly up for grabs. (Seriously, please call me. You won't be wasting your money buying this stupid present!)

James Avery the jewelry store was founded in Kerrville, Texas in 1954. James Avery became Uncle Phil in 1990, with the premiere of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Are we all on the same page now?