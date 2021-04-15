Texas Lawmakers May Pass New Digital Driver’s License and ID Program

Advanced technology may soon be used to allow digital identification in the Lone Star State.

House bill 273 filed by Democratic State Rep. Terry Canales (TX-40), seeks to create a "pilot program" that would create digital identification for driver's licenses and Texas ID's. The bill was first filed on November 9, 2020 and is being reviewed by the Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.

While the idea may be new to Texans, there are other states who have already established similar programs. In Louisiana, the state created the "LA Wallet" which is an app that displays an image of a physical Louisiana license. Some Texas lawmakers want to create a similar program that can be accessed regardless of internet connectivity.

It goes without saying that the majority of us always have our cellphone handy. If the program passes, you wouldn't have to worry about forgetting your ID. I definitely think that this is something Texans can get behind, and is something that can make life a bit easier.

If you're a woman, then you probably know the struggle of sliding your ID out of that plastic pocket in your purse. It's always so difficult to get out! With the new bill, all you would need to do is flash your ID on your phone, which would be so much easier. Plus when I'm at a club or bar, I typically like to only bring in the essentials like my ID, cash or card. My card is already saved on my phone, and now my ID could be too! That means all I would need to carry in is my phone.

February 1, 2022 is the date for initiation if the bill passes. Again, the bill only asks for a "pilot program" which would gauge the effectiveness and the public's reaction of digital identification.

MORE: 11 of the Worst Marketing Blunders in History

Let's Take a Tour of My Favorite House for Sale in Temple