Texas Man Suffers Gruesome Injury Doing ‘Milk Crate Challenge’

***WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT***

If seeing someone get injured makes you squeamish, you probably need to bounce out of here right now.

For everyone else, let this be a warning against taking the latest internet challenge. I first heard about the “Milk Crate Challenge” a few days ago and didn’t really think much of it. And then I saw this video.

If you’re not in the know, people take the challenge by getting a bunch of milk crates together and then stacking them as high as possible. The person then attempts walk up one side and then down the other without the crates giving way underneath them.

As you can see with our man in the video tweeted out by DallasTexas TV, he made it to the top, but that’s when the stack of milk crates gets squirrely and sends him to the ground, snapping his leg.

Just watching that video hurts. Hopefully my man will bounce back and make a full recovery.

Conan O’Brien had a little fun with the challenge on Monday (August 23), tweeting that he was "Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge."

The Tweet actually prompted the FDA to respond via their official Twitter, writing "Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?"

Kind of like the “Tide Pod Challenge” a few years ago, people often find themselves in need of medical treatment thanks to the challenge. Hopefully videos like this one will bring an end to the incredibly risky “Milk Crate Challenge.”

I mean, it’s not like there’s a whole lot of extra room in hospitals these days.

