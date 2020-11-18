Texas Shaped Gifts for The Special Someone This Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us, and nothing says "Merry Christmas" more than a Texas shaped gift.

Truth be told, I'm still irking about Texas being voted the second most hated state by people in other states. Texas finished behind New Jersey (1st) and just ahead of California (3rd). With that said, I put together a list of the Ten Things You Can Thank Texas For, but for some reason that just isn't enough to satisfy me, so now I'm putting together a list of Texas shaped gifts you can buy for the Texas hater, or lover, on your Christmas list.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Most importantly, these items can be found on Amazon. That means you can order today and get them delivered to that special someone in time for Christmas.

Texas really is one of the most recognizably shaped states in the U.S. Of course, so are Florida and California, but there is no denying that Texas has the best and most iconic outline of any state in the country. I'll bet that you could show somebody a picture of Texas and they'd recognize it instantly.

Try showing somebody a picture Colorado or New Mexico. Nothing special about the shape of those boring states.

Making a Texas shaped item gives it class and really tells that person receiving the gift that you are "Texas Proud." So, here you go: some can't miss Texas shaped gifts perfect for that person in your life who loves Texas or needs a little reminder about the greatest state in the country!