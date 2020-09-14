Texas Teen’s Mom Falls Through Ceiling During TikTok Video

A Denison, Texas teenager's TikTok video has caught the attention of people around the world not for her performance, but for her mom's.

Ok, so it's not so much a performance as a catastrophe.

Liz San Millan tells KXII-TV she was recording herself singing and had asked her family to give her a little space and some quiet. Liz was in the middle of her song when CRASH!, her mom fell through her bedroom ceiling.

The video is absolutely hilarious, and yes, it's ok to laugh: Liz says her mom is fine, and her dad is working on patching up that hole. Liz's mom was up in the attic looking for luggage for Liz's trip up north. Liz is enrolled in the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts to study musical theater, and was scheduled to travel to New York the day after the video was recorded.

By the way, I love the caption she gave the video: "live footage of my mom telling me to break a leg". Nice.

As of Monday, September 14, the video had over 2.8 million views, and it's caught the attention of Good Morning America and Buzzfeed, and has even caused waves in New Zealand. Liz tells the Stuff Magazine that her dad asked, "Did you just fall through the ceiling?", to which Liz's mom asked, "You're not going to ask if I'm OK?" Everyone seems to have had a good laugh about it, and that joy is spreading across the world as the video makes the rounds. With so much negative stuff happening in the world right now, we could all use a reason to laugh. In case you missed it, a Killeen ISD teacher has also gone viral on TikTok after a fellow teacher filmed her teaching her 2nd grade class about greater-than/less-than while singing 'Baby Shark' and wearing a shark outfit. Both videos brought smiles, and we hope they did the same for you!