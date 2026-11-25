Thanksgiving dinner doesn't have to revolve around a traditional turkey. More Texas families are considering different main dishes, smaller meals and new holiday traditions. Whether you're serving brisket, ham, homemade tamales or loading up on side dishes, Thanksgiving is a chance to enjoy good food and make memories with the people you love.

I'm hearing more and more people talk about getting away from the traditional turkey and cooking something different for Thanksgiving this year.

What are your plans? Are you serving up the traditional feast, or are you mixing things up with a different menu?

Personally, I love a traditional Thanksgiving meal. But for my wife and me, it just doesn't make much sense to prepare a gigantic feast when it's only the two of us this year.

We'll still make some of our favorite side dishes, including dressing, and of course, there will be dessert. But we're skipping the turkey this time around. We thought about making a ham, which we've done in the past, but honestly, we're both most excited about the side dishes.

And we'll have homemade tamales on the table this year, too!

I also saw something on social media this week suggesting that brisket should become the official meat of Thanksgiving. Now that's a proposal I could fully support!

READ MORE: What If East Texas Towns Were Thanksgiving Dishes?

Thanksgiving Is About the People, Not the Food

As I get older, I'm reminded more and more that the holiday isn't really about what's on the table. It's about the people sitting around it.

You're making memories and celebrating with the people you love. That's what Thanksgiving is really all about.

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Take Lots of Photos This Thanksgiving

If you're spending time with cousins, grandparents or other family members you don't get to see very often, I encourage you to take plenty of pictures together this Thanksgiving.

You're probably never going to regret having another photo with someone you love. You may look back on those pictures years from now and be thankful you took the time to capture those moments.

You can't get this time back, so enjoy every second of it while you have it.

Whether your Thanksgiving table has turkey, ham, brisket, tamales or enough side dishes to feed the entire neighborhood, I hope you have a wonderful holiday. Happy Thanksgiving!

20 Turkey Alternatives That Are Perfect For Thanksgiving Here is what people could be serving up instead of turkey this year... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas