Thanksgiving etiquette can make spending the holiday with your in-laws a little easier. From helping with dinner to navigating family conversations, a few simple reminders can help you avoid awkward moments and enjoy the food, football, and time together. Here's what to keep in mind before heading to Thanksgiving dinner.

It's crazy to think Thanksgiving will be here this week. And here in Texas, that means three very important things: food, family, and football.

Thanksgiving has become my favorite holiday. I love getting together with family, eating way too much food, and, if we're lucky, catching a good football game. What could possibly make the day better?

Well, sometimes there's one extra challenge: making sure you're on your best behavior when you're spending Thanksgiving with your spouse's family. 😂

READ MORE: Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers Texans Will Love

Join in on the Family Thanksgiving Fun

If you're feeling a little nervous about spending the holiday with your in-laws, take a breath. Chances are that they want the same thing you do: a relaxing day filled with good food, conversation, and time together.

There are a few simple etiquette tips that can help make the experience even better, but don't overthink it.

You don't need to be overly formal, and you certainly don't need to spend the entire day worrying about saying or doing the wrong thing. Have fun, enjoy the food, join in the conversations, and don't take everything too seriously.

Nobody wants to spend Thanksgiving with the one person who looks like they're attending a business meeting instead of a family dinner.

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Thanksgiving Etiquette You Should Always Remember

For many families, Thanksgiving is one of the few opportunities each year to get everyone together. That makes the time especially valuable.

Of course, there's usually plenty of laughing, joking, and good-natured teasing. But there are also a few things you might want to avoid if you don't want to become the subject of family jokes for the next several Thanksgivings.

I hope you have a wonderful holiday, wherever you're celebrating this year. But before you head over to your in-laws' house, here are a few Thanksgiving etiquette tips worth keeping in mind.

Trust me, your future self might thank you!

LOOK: Thanksgiving Etiquette When Visiting Your Spouse's Family When attending Thanksgiving dinner with your spouse’s family for the first time, it’s essential to make a good impression and avoid these common missteps Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins