The 25 Best Texas Suburbs to Raise a Family

Get our free mobile app

Overall, Texas is a pretty good place to live. There are some areas that are particularly great to live if you're looking for a place to raise a family.

If you're looking to start a family in Texas, then the best places to go are typically the suburbs outside of the major cities. Whether you want to be closer to Houston, Austin, or the DFW area, there are some great options.

I found a ranking on Niche.com of the best suburbs to raise a family in Texas. They give each place a letter grade based on public schools, housing, crime rate, diversity, nightlife and more. Scroll through the top 25 below.

The 25 Best Suburbs in Texas to Raise a Family These are the 25 best suburbs to raise a family in Texas ranked by Niche.com

10 Safest Neighborhoods in Lubbock Here are Lubbock's 10 safest neighborhoods according to violent and property crime numbers found on Neighborhood Scout.

10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Lubbock Here are the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock based on data found on Neighborhood Scout