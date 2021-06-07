The Best Swimming Holes in Texas

Texas isn't the barren wasteland, full of cowboys and tumbleweeds, that Hollywood portrays. We've actually got some awesome scenery and natural attractions that bring in people from all over the world.

Some of those natural attractions include incredible swimming holes that's sure to keep you cool on a hot summer day.

Garner State Park boasts the Frio River as it runs through almost 3 miles of the park, offering plenty of swimming and tubing areas. Garner State Park is located in Concan, down in south Texas.

Jacobs Well, located in Wimberly, is the "doorway" to the longest underwater cave system in the Lone Star state.

Hancock Springs Pool, located in Lampasas, is a spring-fed, free-flow swimming pool.

Other hidden gems, in Texas, include Blue Hole Ridge Regional Park, tubing the Comal River, and Hamilton Pool Reserve, among others.

What I, personally, like about the aforementioned swimming holes is that most are natural spring-fed and are sure to cool you off on sweltering days like we have here in Texas.

Check out the gallery of the top swimming holes in Texas and be sure to drop us a comment to let us know about your favorite swimming hole. Also, if you know of any that aren't listed, then please let me know. I'm always up for a trip to another hidden gem of Texas.

If you have photos of a beautiful swimming hole, in Texas, email them to me and I'll include them in this gallery.

Best Swimming Holes in Texas