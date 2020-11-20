The USPS Sets Deadlines to Get Packages Delivered by Christmas

I would have to imagine there's going to be even more last-minute shopping this holiday season compared to year's past due to our current lockdown situation. I'm sure there will also be more packages being sent because a lot of families won't be able to get together.

The USPS is trying to plan ahead and they would like you to do the same so loved ones don't get screwed over on Christmas.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, In order to ensure packages get to where they need to be by Christmas, the USPS shared recommended deadlines that it estimated would get items delivered before Dec. 25:

For USPS Retail Ground service to domestic addresses, send by Dec. 15.

Dec. 18 is also the deadline to send to domestic addresses via First-Class Mail and First-Class packages up to 15.99 ounces.

Dec. 19 is the deadline for Priority Mail service to domestic addresses, while Dec. 23 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express service to domestic addresses.

For anyone sending items between Alaska and the Continental U.S., the deadlines are Dec. 18 for First-Class Mail, Dec. 19 for Priority Mail and Dec. 21 for Priority Mail Express.

For items being sent between Hawaii and the Continental U.S., the deadlines are Dec. 15 for Priority Mail and First-Class Mail and Dec. 21 for Priority Mail Express.

In my 46 years on this earth, I don't think I've ever sent a gift or even a Christmas card through the mail for the holidays. I've always thought about doing a family Christmas card but that's as far as I got...just thought about it.

Happy holidays!