These 2 Retailers Have Their “Own Day” To Battle Amazon Prime Day

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

No, I'm not talking about Christmas, but we could be getting a sneak preview of the upcoming holiday shopping season as 3 major retailers are rolling out special shopping days to get us ready for the holiday season.

Amazon made the announcement on Monday (September 28th) that it will hold it annual Prime Day which kicks off for 2 days October 13th and 14th outside of it's original time in July because of COVID-19 per the Associated Press.

For the first time since it's creation in 2015 Prime Day will be held in the fall and for good reason as Amazon hopes this would lead potential holiday shopping from their customers as prices will be at discounted prices and could get potential Prime members to join.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, competition is coming as Walmart and Target created their own special days to combat Prime Day with deals that could make you think twice about where you start your pre-holiday shopping.

Target presents "Deal Days" where you can shop on the same day as Prime Day and Walmart is kicking off their "Big Save" sale and they tend to take a swipe at both retailers by starting their sale earlier starting Sunday (October 11th - 15th).

Ok, so now we have options on how to start our holiday shopping what is the best way to take advantage of these deals?

Amazon Prime's membership is $12 a month or $199 a year! You can also take advantage of their 30-day FREE trial membership. Also, they have created a "Watch This Deal" button to set an alert when a specific item you want goes on sale and you can bookmark their Amazon Deal page.

Walmart Plus is also available and their membership is a lot cheaper than Amazon's at $98 a year and you can get groceries delivered for FREE on orders $35 or more.

Happy shopping everybody!