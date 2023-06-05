These VRBO and Airbnb Destinations Are Some of the Most Unique in Texas

Thanks to the non-traditional room and home rentals, like Airbnb and VRBO, vacations no longer have to be spent in just some hotel room. In fact, Texas is home to some pretty epic rentals that you may have never known existed.

Get our free mobile app

Summer is upon us and school is out so many folks will be taking to the Texas roads for some vacation time. But instead of booking a stay at a hotel room, check some of these epic Airbnb and VRBO destinations.

What makes an Airbnb or VRBO rental unique?

I would have to say the amount of privacy you get with either a VRBO or Airbnb is second to none. My wife and I have stayed in both and each one offers up a more private experience with all of the amenities you would get in a hotel. Heck, I've even stayed in a Clyde VRBO before just to get some pool time with the kids.

READ MORE: The Absolute Best Things About Texas

You might shell out a little bit more cash, but the design of the homes and the privacy you get are priceless. Completely worth it.

I definitely would rather stay in an Airbnb or VRBO than a hotel these days.

So, let's look at 10 of the most unique Airbnb rentals we have here in the Lone Star State.

WOW: 10 of the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals in Texas

While you're doing a little road-tripping, you might want to check out these amazing waterfalls across the Lone Star State.