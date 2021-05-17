This Dude Loves The Outdoors And Camping And He’s Adoptable Too

Get our free mobile app

If you belong to an active outdoors family that loves camping, the lake and generally being outside and looking for a dog to call your own, then we have the perfect fit for your family.

Axel, the three year old black lab mix is an outdoor enthusiast. He loves camping and hanging out on the boat on the lake. He weighs about eighty pounds, has been neutered and is house trained. Axel is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Executive Director, Gayle Helms believes Axel would thrive as a member of an active outdoors family that loves his favorite activities: camping, boating, RV'ing, riding in ATV's and other outdoor activities.

Axel is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Winston call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

