If its the weekend, then you know its time for another round of folks doing bad things and the Tyler Police Department asking for your help in finding them by putting them on blast on Facebook with the #FindEmFriday series.

Usually we'll would have a load of folks to share but I'm starting to think getting your face plastered on everybody's news feed in the act of committing a crime is becoming a very effective deterrent. Besides, who wants to get TAGGED in the comments, but I digress.

This week, the Tyler PD are looking for a trio who they believe made off with bunch of clothes at a local Walmart.



According to the Tyler Police Department post, the three suspects seen in the photos, participated in a theft from the Wal-Mart on Hwy 64 W.

The report says that they loaded a cart full of clothes valued at over $200 then decided to head "straight outta" there in a grey Toyota Sedan. Its always nice to state your intentions on a t-shirt.

The Tyler Police Department wants you to know that If you can identify them, please contact Det. Rodseth at 903-535-0194 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Remember folks, there's tons of resources and folks out there that are willing to help you if you are in a pinch and need help so you don't have to resort to crime. Don't become another person that gets put on blast on the socials and embarrass yourself and your friends and family.

