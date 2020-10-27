TikTok Recipe Review: Shrimp, Gnocchi, and Veggie Sheet Pan
I feel so old saying this, but I'm always saving recipes on TikTok, and here's my latest creation!
Nutritional Sarah aka Sarah Williams is just one of the accounts I follow on TikTok and her shrimp, gnocchi, and vegetables sheet pan recipe is what originally caught my eye. I finally tried it out last night and I have to say, it's a winner and I'll definitely be adding it to my recipe rotation!
I can't stand those people who write these big long recipe stories so we'll skip all the niceties and head straight to what you'll need!
- Sheet pan
- Parchment Paper
- Olive Oil
- Spices
- Peeled, deveined, tail-off shrimp
- Gnocchi
- Fresh veggies
- An oven, duh!
Check out Sarah's TikTok and then see my photo gallery below for instructions. Enjoy!