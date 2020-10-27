TikTok Recipe Review: Shrimp, Gnocchi, and Veggie Sheet Pan

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I feel so old saying this, but I'm always saving recipes on TikTok, and here's my latest creation!

Nutritional Sarah aka Sarah Williams is just one of the accounts I follow on TikTok and her shrimp, gnocchi, and vegetables sheet pan recipe is what originally caught my eye. I finally tried it out last night and I have to say, it's a winner and I'll definitely be adding it to my recipe rotation!

I can't stand those people who write these big long recipe stories so we'll skip all the niceties and head straight to what you'll need!

Sheet pan

Parchment Paper

Olive Oil

Spices

Peeled, deveined, tail-off shrimp

Gnocchi

Fresh veggies

An oven, duh!

Check out Sarah's TikTok and then see my photo gallery below for instructions. Enjoy!