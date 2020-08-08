Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to live the good life. In addition to their multiple lavish residences in the Nashville area, the superstar couple owned a spectacular mansion in a posh area of California that's like something out of a movie.

McGraw and Hill's 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom residence in the high-dollar area of Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills is an eye-popping Mediterranean estate that offers "panoramic views," according to Realtor.com. The imposing two-story entryway features limestone floors, a large skylight and a sweeping wrap-around staircase.

One of the highlights of the residence is a "spacious and elegant" master suite that features his-and-hers bathrooms that attach to a private gym. The property also boasts a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, as well as a large formal dining room that steps down into the living room.

The 2.5 acres of grounds include a luxurious pool area with a covered outdoor eating area and a grill, as well as manicured gardens.

According to Zillow, the couple listed the estate in Beverly Hills for $14.8 million in 2008, and reduced the price to $10.8 million a year later. The property sold for $9.5 million in 2009, after McGraw and Hill finally moved their family into the dream home they built from scratch in the Nashville area.

Zillow estimates that the Beverly Hills property is worth $20,219,288 today, which would break down into monthly payments of $93,016.

McGraw and Hill also own a historic estate in the affluent rural community of Franklin, Tenn., just outside of Nashville. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside their former Beverly Hills mansion.

