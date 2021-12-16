Top 11: The Best Original Christmas Songs for Texans This Year

Y'all can keep your "Jingle Bells," and "Please Come Home for Christmas's," cause down here in Texas we've got our own original bad*ss tunes that'll get us into the Christmas spirit just fine.

We don't need Mariah Carey or Michael Bubbles, we've got guys named Cody Johnson, Robert Earl Keen, and Casey Donahew; and ladies too. Kacey Musgraves and Sunny Sweeney are more iconic than Rudolph 'round these parts.

This is it. This is what makes the Texas / Red Dirt so great. Original Christmas tunes that will conjure up that ol' Christmas spirit for folks here in Texas.

From tried and true Texas / Red Dirt artists, to a couple adopted acts, here are our Top 10 Original Christmas Songs for Texans this Year.

11. George Strait "Christmas Cookies"

10. Pistol Annies "Hell of a Holiday"

9. Granger Smith "This Kind of Christmas"

8. Sunny Sweeney "One More Christmas Beer"

7. The Cadillac 3 "Happy Christmas"

6. Kacey Musgraves & Leon Bridges "Present Without a Bow"

5. Casey Donahew + Cody Johnson "When Santa Rides Through Texas"

4. Kevin Fowler + Ray Benson "Santa Got Busted By the Border Patrol"

3. Cody Johnson "Hat Made of Mistletoe"

2. Corb Lund "Just Me and These Ponies (For Christmas This Year)"

1. Robert Earl Keen "Merry Christmas from the Family"

Best. Christmas. Song. Ever.

Who'd we forget, what'd we miss? Let us know.

**DISCLAIMER** We do, for the record, love "Jingle Bells," "Please Come Home for Christmas," Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Michal Bublé, and most every other Christmas standard.

Merry Christmas, y'all!

