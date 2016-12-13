9

The title track of Alabama's first album for RCA Victor, this song also became the group's first Top 20 hit. Written by Owen and Gentry, "My Home's in Alabama" -- which says, "Then I moved on to LA / Up to New York City / All across the USA / I lost so much of me / But there's enough of me to say that / My home's in Alabama / No matter where I lay my head / My home's in Alabama / Southern born and Southern bred" -- is about the band's desire to not give in to pressures to change their music for more commercial appeal.

"Probably the most edited song that we've ever done was "My Home's in Alabama," which was originally about 11 minutes long," Gentry tells Songfacts. "It was edited down to six-and-a-half minutes for the single, which was still one of the longest singles ever at radio."