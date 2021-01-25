(Feature photo reflecting a possible design of the new note was sourced from Michael Beschloss' Twitter page)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday that the Treasury Department is exploring ways to continue the efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the U.S. $20 bill. She went on to say "it's important that the faces on the currency reflect the history and diversity of our country."

Currently, Andrew Jackson in on the note.

These plans were first brought to focus during the Obama administration, but were side-lined in the years that followed. The plan to launch the new design in 2020 was meant to align with the 100-year anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment in 1920, which gave women the right to vote.

Back in June 2020, then U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there were currently no moves to make the change at that time. He did say the idea that the Trump administration was seeking to delay making the change was a myth and that the next design for the $20 bill was years away, according to a long-adhered to schedule.

Now, the Biden administration wants to accelerate the process.

A quick reminder of history for those who may not be familiar with Harriet Tubman. She was born enslaved in 1822. While on a plantation in Maryland, she would escape and then use her freedom to secure that same freedom for others. Through a "network of antislavery activists and safe houses, know as the Underground Railroad," at least "70 enslaved people" would find freedom. Hero.

Do you support the move to replace Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman? Let us know in the comments.

